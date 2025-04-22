Laufey says she never let go of her music dreams despite 'embarrassing' Talent Show days

Laufey, Icelandic jazz-pop singer opened up about staying true to herself.

Speaking with People Magazine, Laufey reflected on her journey from a teenage talent show contestant to a Grammy winning artist.

The singer, who performed at Coachella, joked about the viral billboard she had at the festival helping fans learn her name, which is LAY-vay.

She said, "I’m very proud of my name. I’m named after my great-grandmother, so I think if somebody would’ve told me to change it, I would’ve told them to f--- off. Listen, it was worth it for the billboard alone!"

Laufey, who made her debut in 2022, revealed that she was influenced by her classical musician mother a home filled with old-school sounds, adding, "When I started singing, I just immediately started trying to sing Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, and Peggy Lee, and all these jazz singers of the ‘40s to the ‘50s to ‘60s."

"I didn’t really think much of it. My parents just literally did not listen to any new music, so I was just not really aware of it," she added.

Reflecting on her time on Island Got Talent at age 14, where she sang Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You, Laufey said it was a bit embarassing but she’s proud she never changed her musical dreams.

Moreover, she noted that she has built strong fanbase with her vintage style and relatable lyrics, saying, "I think [Gen Z] care[s] about relating to lyrics and relating to artists and relating to sounds. They care about feeling a certain type of way and setting moods, and jazz music is so great for that."

Laufey recently released Silver Lining, the first single from her upcoming third album. She also surprised fans by joinning singer Role Model on stage from a duet.