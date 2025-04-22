 
Kylie Kelce recalls the moment she knew she wanted another baby with Jason

The podcaster is mom to four daughters, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, Wyatt, 5, and newly born Finnley.

April 22, 2025

Kylie Kelce dished on the exact moment she decided to have her fourth baby.

In an upcoming episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kylie opened up about her decision to welcome her fourth baby with husband Jason Kelce.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason recently welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne, in March.

“The one thing I will say is there was this moment when our third was probably like 6 months old, where I was like maybe this is good?" Kylie told host Amanda Hirsch in a video clip exclusively shared with People.

The mom of four went on to say, "And then when she hit about a year and some change, I … had this moment of ‘Oh, I forgot one’ because I kept thinking like I forgot the baby. And then I’m like ’S*** no. All my toddlers are here.' I had three kids.”

Kylie noted that as soon as her third daughter "started acting like a toddler," she knew this was the right moment to have the fourth one as her mind "started saying, 'You’re forgetting the baby.'"

"I did not approach our third as if it were going to be my last, and so I have this mental block now where I think that one more baby is right,” she added.

In addition to the newborn Finnley, Kylie, and Jason are also parents to daughters Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5.

