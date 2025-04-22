Meghan Markle reveals sweet detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle shared a sweet detail about her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

While chatting with her close friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that her kids adore Lee and see her as their “auntie.”

During the interview, Meghan asked Lee what she wants to do in her “next chapter,” to which she replied, "Oh gosh, I want to go kind of back to my English major roots.”

"I want to get some writing done, I’d like to live in another country - perhaps my native land of Jamaica, maybe I’ll try a stint in Europe,” she added.

"I’m just really a naturally curious person and I was not blessed with kids, i’m still holding out hope i might be a step-mom one day, but for right now i’m just super aunt!"

Meghan then went on to reveal how little Archie and Lilibet run out excitedly to greet Lee whenever she visits.

"Our kids love auntie Kadi, their favourite time - they run out when they see your car and scream ‘Kadi!’” said Meghan.

"I know, I feel like I look for them first!" responded Lee.