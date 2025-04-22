Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence after major snub

Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken their silence after they skipped the annual royal family’s Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the service on Sunday, a decision that some are characterizing as a deliberate snub.

Prince William and Kate, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday, which is close to their country home, Anmer Hall.

Following the alleged snub, Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their first social media post.

Kate and William reposted a video clip of the The Earthshot Prize on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Spend Earth Day with Robert Irwin and an Earthshot Prize Winner who is bringing endangered animals back from the brink of extinction.”

In the description of the video on YouTube, the The Earthshot Prize says “Over the last ten years, the evidence that we face urgent challenges to protect the environment has become indisputable, and it’s clear that the time to act is now.”

It further says, “We believe in the power of human ingenuity to prove to us all that the seemingly impossible is possible.”