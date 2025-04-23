Kanye West calls fellow celebrities for help

Kanye West is again calling on his fellow celebrities to help him with custody of his children.



Repeating his previous claim, Ye said in a post on X that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is taking away his four kids.

“Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana Rocky included. Trump Elon,” the 48-year-old penned.

He continued, “Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time. Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood. But I don’t get to be a dad."

“As celebrities We are a family in a way. We are all in the same boat. It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people," the Donda hitmaker added.

The Grammy winner also shared. “And all these ******* celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference."

"I’m ******* shaking typing this. I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a ******* red hat That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital.”

In the end, Kanye admitted the fallout of the antisemitic remarks. “I WAS TOLD BY A JEWISH LAWYER THAT I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SEE MY KIDS IF I WAS ANTISEMITIC AND HE WAS RIGHT FOR NOW GOD IS ON MY SIDE.”