 
Geo News

'Conclave' gets huge boost after Pope Francis death

Reports say along with 'Conclave' 'Two Pope' also seen a spike in viewership

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Conclave gets huge boost after Pope Francis death
'Conclave' gets huge boost after Pope Francis death

Conclave tells the story of how a new pope is selected. Now, following Pope Francis death, a huge boost is observed in the film’s viewership.

Data compiled by Luminate and first reported by Wired, Edward Berger’s film seen a spike of 283%.

The political thriller already had eight Oscar nod and won one of them for Best Adapted Screenplay. While on Rotten Tomatoes it has a 93% rating.

While the 2024 movie also made a dent on box office, managing to rake in $115 million on the budget of $20 million.

It starred Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Lucian Msamati, Isabella Rossellini, and Jacek Koman.

But Conclave is not the only film which seen a spike after Pope Francis death. Netflix’s The Two Popes is also one of them, which saw a rise in viewership by 417%.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis died on April 21 after he had a stroke followed by a coma and heart failure. He was 88.

Ben Affleck shares mindful rule about money he makes kids follow
Ben Affleck shares mindful rule about money he makes kids follow
Dick Van Dyke wanted 'wonderful' Julie Andrews to play THIS role
Dick Van Dyke wanted 'wonderful' Julie Andrews to play THIS role
Ben Affleck opens up about fun competition with daughter
Ben Affleck opens up about fun competition with daughter
Michael B. Jordan reveals how he portrayed twins in 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan reveals how he portrayed twins in 'Sinners'
Who is Jeffree Star?
Who is Jeffree Star?
Denzel Washington breaks silence on 'Othello' ticket prices
Denzel Washington breaks silence on 'Othello' ticket prices
'Vikings' fans surprise 'Lagertha' actress
'Vikings' fans surprise 'Lagertha' actress
Tina Knowles breaks silence on 'horrendous' Beyonce's pregnancy rumours
Tina Knowles breaks silence on 'horrendous' Beyonce's pregnancy rumours