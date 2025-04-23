'Conclave' gets huge boost after Pope Francis death

Conclave tells the story of how a new pope is selected. Now, following Pope Francis death, a huge boost is observed in the film’s viewership.



Data compiled by Luminate and first reported by Wired, Edward Berger’s film seen a spike of 283%.

The political thriller already had eight Oscar nod and won one of them for Best Adapted Screenplay. While on Rotten Tomatoes it has a 93% rating.

While the 2024 movie also made a dent on box office, managing to rake in $115 million on the budget of $20 million.

It starred Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Lucian Msamati, Isabella Rossellini, and Jacek Koman.

But Conclave is not the only film which seen a spike after Pope Francis death. Netflix’s The Two Popes is also one of them, which saw a rise in viewership by 417%.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis died on April 21 after he had a stroke followed by a coma and heart failure. He was 88.