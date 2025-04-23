 
Kelly Clarkson recalls son's innocent query about his father

Kelly Clarkson is the mother of two kids, a daughter and a son, whom she shares with Blackstock

April 23, 2025

Kelly Clarkson recalled a hilarious interaction with her son.

During the last week’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Olivia Munn and Kelly discussed the topic of dealing with divorce with children, per Daily Mail.

In this chat, Kelly, the mother of two, revealed that not all of her children remember her split, joking that her youngest one asked him a funny question related to his father.

"One of mine does remember and then one of them...," she began.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelly shares daughter River, 10, and Remington, eight, with ex-husband Blackstock.

"One of them was like, "Do you know my dad?'" she laughed.

Recalling her response to son’s question, Kelly shared, “I was like, ‘Well, we've run into each other at least twice,’ noting, “He didn't get the joke, obviously.”

'So he was like, "Twice okay. So you've seen each other,"' she also mentioned.

Olivia chimed into say, “It's nice to know you guys know each other.”

In conclusion, Kelly reasoned, “Because one was really young, but like and the other one does - and it's hard.”

