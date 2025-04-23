 
Queen Camilla goes on the defense as King Charles' health fears turn worse

Hiba Anjum
April 23, 2025

Queen Camilla has gone in for defense it appears, and her goal is to stop King Charles from having to deal with his song when he is “sick enough as it is.”

It appears there is a lot of worry in Queen Camilla’s heart for her King, so much so that she’s not vying to keep his youngest away reportedly.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed inside source that is close to the Firm.

During their interview with RadarOnline the insider started by saying, “the king is sick enough as it is,” and “the last thing he needs is to be forced into some sort of confrontation with Harry, which they both predict would happen. That's just Harry's nature.

And “Camilla absolutely loathes him – just the mention of Harry's name gets her blood boiling.”

Hence right now, the Queen is “focusing all her attention” on keeping the King’s wellbeing in mind and isn’t keen on allowing a visit.

Overall, “this is a very tough time for her, and she wants to protect her peace – and her husband's,” given that there are worries she might loose him “soon.”

For both the Queen and a lot of other family members is that “Harry made his choice when he waltzed off and proceeded to trash-talk them all publicly.”

