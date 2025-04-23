Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-Firerose shocking reaction to his new relationship revealed

Firerose’s ex-husband, has confirmed his relationship with his ladylove, Elizabeth Hurley, who is best known for her role as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

On April 20, he took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he is dating Hurley.

He posted a picture, which was set to Elton John’s song I’m Still Standing, of PDA-filled moment with her and caption it, "Happy Easter."

Following this, a source, who is close to Firerose, has candidly discussed with Us Weekly how she feels about her ex-husband’s new relationship.

Revealing that she is 'currently focused on her music', the insiders said, “She’s rising in her next chapter of artistic evolution, which reflects the profound strength, healing and transformation she’s been forged through.”

Sharing her future plans, they continued, “As an advocate for narcissistic abuse survivors, she’s living her purpose by uplifting others out of the darkness with God’s love at the forefront. She’s devoted to lighting the way for those still suffering in toxic environments.”

For those unversed, Firerose and Cyrus tied the knot in October 2023. After seven months of their marriage, he filed for divorce citing the reason as ‘inappropriate marital conduct.’

In response to this, she counter filed a complaint accusing him of domestic abuse, which was denied by him.

In August, 2024, Cyrus’ legal team released the statement, “The parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning."