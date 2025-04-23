Kylie Jenner gets best anxiety tips as ‘all she wants is love'

Kylie Jenner handed advice for managing her anxiety issues

Kylie Jenner just received some advice on how to handle her anxiety after a postpartum depression.

The Life Purpose Shaman’, Tammy Adams shared all of this in her interview with Life & Style magazine.

The life coach and spiritual healer started off by advising “20 minutes of meditation daily, focusing on the heart chakra” and urged the reality TV star and beauty mogul to “visualize any emotional blockages dissolving into the universe, ensuring they cannot return to her space.”

Because in her eyes, “All Kylie wants is love. She doesn’t care about money. She doesn’t care about anything. She just wants somebody who’s going to hold her, love her, nurture her, and she just wants to be in someone’s arms.”

Hence Adams feels, “meditation is a powerful tool for rebalancing energy and reconnecting with one’s true self.”

For those unversed, Kylie is currently dating Timothee Chalamet and the two have been going hot and heavy right from the start.

“They can talk for hours, and she really feels like he appreciates her for more than what she looks like or what she has in the bank,” a source told the same outlet. Although he’s never been shy about complimenting her. He’s always telling her how beautiful she is, how perfect she is” as well.