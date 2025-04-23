 
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis birthday with special tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis turns seven today

April 23, 2025

King Charles marked the seventh birthday of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, with a special tribute. 

The Royal family re-shared the birthday tribute dropped by the Prince and Princess of Wales on their Instagram stories.

"Happy Birthday to Prince Louis," they captioned the post.

According to an old interview of Kate Middleton, she celebrates her kids birthday by baking cakes herself.

She told BBC that she loves staying up until midnight making “ridiculous amounts” of cake and icing to celebrate her children’s birthdays.

"I love making the cake," she told the publication in 2019.

"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” Kate added.

