 
Geo News

Prince Louis steals the spotlight with striking resemblance to Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton releases sweet photograph of Prince Louis on 7th birthday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Prince Louis steals the spotlight with striking resemblance to Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton dropped a cheeky photograph of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his seventh birthday.

Discussing the adorable photograph, royal experts Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner talked about how much he looks like his father, Prince William.

They pointed out how quickly the little Prince is growing up and remembered some of his fun and cheeky moments at royal events.

Speaking on GB News, Andrew said "He looks like his dad!"

To this, co-host Bev Turner added, "He does look like his dad, and he's also grown up a lot."

They went on to note Louis is one of their favourite young royals and shared how excited they are to see what the future holds for him.

"I really like Louis, he's my favourite. We've got a lot to look forward to with Louis's life - which is not fair, poor boy, I'm sure he'd like to live out of the spotlight, but he's a royal,” said Bev.

"He's mischievous and we love him for that,” agreed Andrew.

Kylie Jenner gets best anxiety tips as ‘all she wants is love'
Kylie Jenner gets best anxiety tips as ‘all she wants is love'
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new titles amid King Charles, Andrew's rift
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new titles amid King Charles, Andrew's rift
Prince Louis' birthday photo is here and fans are all saying the same thing
Prince Louis' birthday photo is here and fans are all saying the same thing
Kelly Clarkson recalls son's innocent query about his father
Kelly Clarkson recalls son's innocent query about his father
‘Diddy: The Rise and Fall' documentary: Everything to know
‘Diddy: The Rise and Fall' documentary: Everything to know
Prince William's plans for Queen Camilla in monarchy once he becomes King revealed video
Prince William's plans for Queen Camilla in monarchy once he becomes King revealed
Demi Moore shares rare stance about motherhood: 'A gift'
Demi Moore shares rare stance about motherhood: 'A gift'
Prince Harry to get up close and personal with Beverly Hills elite at award show
Prince Harry to get up close and personal with Beverly Hills elite at award show