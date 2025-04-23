Prince Louis steals the spotlight with striking resemblance to Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton dropped a cheeky photograph of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his seventh birthday.

Discussing the adorable photograph, royal experts Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner talked about how much he looks like his father, Prince William.

They pointed out how quickly the little Prince is growing up and remembered some of his fun and cheeky moments at royal events.

Speaking on GB News, Andrew said "He looks like his dad!"

To this, co-host Bev Turner added, "He does look like his dad, and he's also grown up a lot."

They went on to note Louis is one of their favourite young royals and shared how excited they are to see what the future holds for him.

"I really like Louis, he's my favourite. We've got a lot to look forward to with Louis's life - which is not fair, poor boy, I'm sure he'd like to live out of the spotlight, but he's a royal,” said Bev.

"He's mischievous and we love him for that,” agreed Andrew.