Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's biggest loss of £2.4 million: Everything to know

A look into the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost over £2.4 million

By
Hiba Anjum
|

April 23, 2025

An inside look into the time that Pince Harry and Meghan Markle lost over $29 million, during the biggest transition of their lives has resurfaced.

For those unversed, this was back when Prince Archie was an only child, right after Megxit.

According to a report it happened when the two decided to leave Frogmore Cottage and their life in the UK.

The reason for the price tag was that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, they had a number of renovations done to the property, from things like interior changes to fitting an eco-boiler for endless hot water and ‘low-carbon heat’.

To explain what all these changes meant, We Buy Any Home’s Terry Fisher recently sat with Hello! and explained the ‘futility’ of this move at the time. 

“Frogmore Cottage was never actually owned by Harry and Meghan,” Mr Fisher began by saying.

“It was gifted to them for use by the late Queen, but they didn’t have legal ownership – which means the final say over what happens to it has always rested with the monarch.”

Because of this, “even if someone makes improvements or invests in a royal property, that doesn’t give them a lasting stake in it.”

“It’s more like an extended loan – and when that time ends, it’s returned to the Crown.”

Thus, “When it comes to legal rights, the rules around royal homes are very different to those in everyday property ownership,” he explained at the end of the conversation. 

