Princess Eugenie reveals parenting challenges and joys

Princess Eugenie opened up about motherhood and her parenting choices, sharing insights into her sons August and Ernest’s life.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, she revealed she doesn’t plan to send her children to boarding school before the age of 13, unlike her husband Jack, who left at eight.

“My husband went to boarding school at eight,” Eugenie explained. “Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them, I don’t want them to leave.”

“I wouldn’t send them at eight – I haven’t told Jack that.”

In another podcast, she expressed how much she enjoys spending time with her boys, describing them as easy and joyful but admitted feeding times can be challenging.

“My kids are so wonderful. Augie… just listens to me, I don’t know why,” she said on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast.

“And Ernie smiles the whole time so they’re really easy and wonderful boys,” Eugenie added.

Opening up on parenting challenges, she said, “There are other things that don’t go well – feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments, but sleep is not a problem at the moment… There’s always sleep regression and things like that coming.”