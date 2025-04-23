Penn Badgley on why he didn't attend 'Gossip Girl' costars' parties

Penn Badgley reveals why he didn’t mingle much with 'Gossip Girl' cast

Penn Badgley is talking all things Gossip Girl, including why he didn’t attend parties thrown by costars Chase Crawford and Ed Westwick.

During his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Badgley was asked by host Alex Cooper if he frequented the said parties.

He replied, “I didn’t go much. I was not a partier.”

“I just had a different friend circle,” the You star shared.

During the same interview, he also recalled rejecting the role od Dan Humphrey at first.

“I was tired of television by the time Gossip Girl came around,” he admitted. “I initially turned the role down and I didn’t just kind of turn it down, I mean, I said, ‘So grateful you thought of me, wish you well, but no thanks.’ They went on to try and cast the whole thing and cast Dan. They, evidently, could cast everybody but Dan.”

The actor, 39, ultimately changed his mind about the character due to a few factors.

“I was close to broke … I was looking forward to, like, figuring that out,” Penn Badgley said, and added that some “key people” in his life were on board. He was also all for filming in New York City.