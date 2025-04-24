Andy Cohen recalls a touching moment with son Ben

Andy Cohen reflected on an emotional moment with his son Ben which made him cry.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 56-year-old late-night host recalled a sweet moment when his six-year-old son got back home from his spring break trip to Disney World.

Ben told Andy that he saw a teenager hanging around the park alone.

Andy responded by saying that his son would grow tired of hanging out with him as he got older like the teenager he saw.

“And I go, ‘That’s gonna be you. … One day you’re gonna be like, ‘Dude, I don’t want to hang out with you,' ” Andy joked. “And he goes, ‘No, I’m not gonna do that.'"

“And he goes, ‘You know, Daddy, when I’m 60’ — oh, I’m gonna cry — he goes, ‘I wanna take a pill so I can come back and be little like this so I can just be with you,” he continued.

The host said noting that Ben may have started to realize he wont be always with him.

“I hate to end the show in tears, but … we had such a deep [talk] and had a long hug on the playground when he was, you know, thinking about that."

In addition to Ben, Andy is also father to a two-year-old daughter Lucy, whom he welcomed via surrogate.