Photo: Demi Moore reflects on her acting career: 'Big moment'

Demi Moore recently shared what inspired her to go for a career as an actress.

In a new confessional with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress got candid about her personal and professional life.

During the same chat, she was asked to weigh in on her decision to become an actress.

Revealing what led her to have a career in Hollywood, she began, “The first big moment was when I got General Hospital a month before my 19th birthday.”

“It was like a real job where I was going to have an actual salary, meaning I didn’t have to have another job. I could live by doing this thing that I loved and hoped I could do,” she explained.

The mother of three also noted, “But I really never felt like I knew what I was doing. I didn’t really study. I really did come from the university of Fake It Till You Make It.”

In conclusion, she remarked, “Everything for me was watching, listening and learning from fellow actors.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi Moore shared what beauty means to her by stating, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty.”

“On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are,” she concluded.