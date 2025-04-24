Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan wish of Royal reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be working towards a Royal reunion almost five years after stepping down as senior members for a life in the US.

While Kate Middleton is up for a “reunion” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince William is not sure and has doubts about the duo’s intentions.

According to Life & Style, Meghan’s heart has softened towards the Royal family and now she wants her kids, Archie and Lilibet, to get in touch with their paternal family.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is also focused on his ongoing case in the UK over police protection as he “is still trying to work out the security issues so his kids can go to the U.K. safely.”

Speaking of Kate and William’s reaction on Harry and Meghan’s wish, a source said, “Kate is up for a reunion, but William is the holdout.”

“He has trust issues with Harry and he still questions his motives,” they added of the Prince of Wales.

Adding to it, the source also revealed that Queen Camilla “also isn’t convinced” about the Sussexes’ return to the family fold.

Sharing their own prediction on the grand Royal reunion, the source noted, “The big question is, will it happen sooner rather than later.”