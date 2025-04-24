Photo: Jennifer Aniston feels irritated by 'spinster' label: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly actively seeing men, but behind the close doors.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the Friends veteran values her privacy and is protective of her personal life to the extent that she does not want people to know whom she has been seeing.

“It irritates her that there’s this view that she’s somehow failed at life because she’s single,” a source claimed.

They went on to reveal, “She really bristles at it, but not enough to prove everyone wrong by flaunting her love life for everyone to see.”

It is worth noting that previous reports also suggested that Jennifer Aniston is back into the dating game nearly seven years after her second divorce with Justin Theroux.

“She has plenty of dates, she isn’t the lonely spinster people make her out to be. She’s just very, very private,” they remarked in conclusion.

A former report suggested the same stating, “Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team.”

This insider also revealed, “She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there.”

Revealing how the actress is so “very good” at keeping her romantic dealings secret, the confidant told the outlet, “It’s all happening behind closed doors.”