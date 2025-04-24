 
Coldplay drops major surprise with BLACKPINK's Rose

April 24, 2025

Coldplay surprised Seoul fans with a special guest performance from Rose.

The APT hitmaker joined Coldplay at their show in South Korea’s Goyang stadium.

As Rose performed her viral track APT during the show, which also featured Bruno Mars, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin took over the singer’s part.

It's whatever (whatever), it's whatever (whatever)/It's whatever (whatever) you like (hoo),” Martin sang.

APT is the song from Rose’s debut studio album Rosie. The track reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the show, the official Instagram handle of Coldplay and Rose posted a video clip of the surprise performance.

In another post, they shared a carousel of photos from the show, including behind-the-scenes rehearsal shots.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the only collaboration of Coldplay and K-pop, for their shows in South Korea, TWICE, a K-pop group is opening the shows.

