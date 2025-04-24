Princess Anne reads King Charles' message during visit to Turkey

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, read a message from her brother to mark the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915, said a statement issued by the royal family on Thursday.

The Gallipoli Campaign was a military campaign in the First World War on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

The royal family said the Princess is currently on a two-day visit to Gallipoli where she is attending a number of events to remember the fallen from all nations involved in the campaign.

The statement said, “Today, as we mark the one hundred and tenth anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, I reflect on the memory of the dreadful losses suffered by so many during the battles. While the impact of these losses reverberates through history, we may take some solace in the warm friendships and deep alliances that have emerged from the desperation of Gallipoli, and which continue to endure after one hundred and ten years.”

It read, "Her Royal Highness delivered the message during a commemorative event at Cape Helles Memorial in Turkey."

The Gallipoli campaign was considered a great Ottoman victory. In Turkey, it is regarded as a defining moment in the history of the state, a final surge in the defence of the motherland as the Ottoman Empire retreated.



