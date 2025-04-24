 
Geo News

What kind of woman Ben Affleck is looking for?

Sources say Ben Affleck knows what red flags he wants to avoid this time

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Ben Affleck looks for the right type of woman
Ben Affleck looks for the 'right type of woman'

Ben Affleck has reportedly decided to date again. But he has a history of struggling to find the "right type of woman."

But this time, a source told In Touch that the Batman star knows what he wants.

"She must be independent, strong in her convictions and understand that Ben’s sobriety has to come first,” the tipster tattled. “Someone sober would be ideal, but it’s not a priority.”

The insider added the Oscar winner had yet to find a girl like this. “But he’s hopeful,” the bird chirped. “He really does want lasting love.”

On the other hand, insiders say Jennifer Lopez is busy working on her new film with Brett Goldstein.

“She’s having a blast filming her new rom-com with Brett Goldstein,” the source said, adding the Ted Lasso star is open about his crush on her, “and he fawns all over her. She’s absolutely loving the attention, which has boosted her confidence." 

“They’re always laughing and joking around. They’re both professionals, but their flirty behavior in between takes has definitely caught the attention of everyone working on the movie," the insider concluded.

Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break video
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover
Julia Garner reveals why she wants to do Marvel film
Julia Garner reveals why she wants to do Marvel film
Meghan Markle takes over in public ignoring Prince Harry
Meghan Markle takes over in public ignoring Prince Harry
Princess Anne shares what Queen Camilla really means to King Charles video
Princess Anne shares what Queen Camilla really means to King Charles
Ryan Reynolds says he 'learned' THIS from his box office flop 'Green Lantern'
Ryan Reynolds says he 'learned' THIS from his box office flop 'Green Lantern'