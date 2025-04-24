What kind of woman Ben Affleck is looking for?

Ben Affleck looks for the 'right type of woman'

Ben Affleck has reportedly decided to date again. But he has a history of struggling to find the "right type of woman."



But this time, a source told In Touch that the Batman star knows what he wants.

"She must be independent, strong in her convictions and understand that Ben’s sobriety has to come first,” the tipster tattled. “Someone sober would be ideal, but it’s not a priority.”

The insider added the Oscar winner had yet to find a girl like this. “But he’s hopeful,” the bird chirped. “He really does want lasting love.”

On the other hand, insiders say Jennifer Lopez is busy working on her new film with Brett Goldstein.

“She’s having a blast filming her new rom-com with Brett Goldstein,” the source said, adding the Ted Lasso star is open about his crush on her, “and he fawns all over her. She’s absolutely loving the attention, which has boosted her confidence."

“They’re always laughing and joking around. They’re both professionals, but their flirty behavior in between takes has definitely caught the attention of everyone working on the movie," the insider concluded.