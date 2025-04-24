Indian opposition questions 'security lapse' in Pahalgam attack

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress Party, speaks to the media during a press conference in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2025. — Reuters

Opposition parties extend full support to govt.

Defence minister chairs meeting instead of Modi.

Congress pointed out Modi should have joined meeting.

Opposition parties in India extended full support to the government and condemned the Pahalgam attack during an all-party meeting summoned to shore up support for the incumbent BJP-led government, reported the country's media on Thursday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence at the crucial moot as well as the "security lapse" in the incident.

He, however, maintained that opposition parties asserted that they will fully cooperate with the government on this issue to give a message that the country is united.

"It was said in one voice that whatever action the government takes in the interest of the country, we are together and will support the government. We will cooperate on this issue to give a message that the country is united," the Congress leader said.

Indian media added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting instead of Modi. Kharge added that the Congress pointed out that PM Modi should have joined the meeting because he has the power to take the final decision.

The attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people — including one Nepali national — and India's government blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a "false flag operation".

Despite Pakistan's categorical denial regarding its role in the incident, the PM Modi-led government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and banned the entry of Pakistani nationals.

Apart from the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post Attari, New Delhi has also asked military, naval and air advisers in the Pakistani High Commission to leave the country within a week while declaring them persona non grata.

Recalling its own advisers, the neighbouring country has also announced the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55 by May 1 — which is also the deadline for Pakistanis to leave the country.