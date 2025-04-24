 
Geo News

Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste

Prince William reacts to King Charles' playlist as he returns to royal duties after Easter break

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

King Charles playlist left Prince William surprised

Prince William returned to his royal duties after spending Easter holidays with his family Kate Middleton and children, while skipping traditional Easter Sunday service led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited south London youth club for a tour of Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate.

During his visit, William was asked about his thoughts on King Charles playlist for Apple Music Radio.

For those unaware, the 17-song playlist, titled The King's Music Room, was released recently for Apple Music Radio, where Charles shared his favourite tracks from singers including Bob Marley, RAYE, Beyonce, Daddy Lumba and more.

However, the eldest son of King Charles revealed that the playlist was not what he expected.

He hilariously said, “I was expecting a lot of classical music so I was surprised.”

William was asked if he’d expected King Charles would include some “UK Garage and UK Funky meaning” to which he responded, “I’m not sure he’d know what that was.”

Moreover, Prince William also shared that he “regularly go to Spotify to hear new artists.”

Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break video
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover
Julia Garner reveals why she wants to do Marvel film
Julia Garner reveals why she wants to do Marvel film
Meghan Markle takes over in public ignoring Prince Harry
Meghan Markle takes over in public ignoring Prince Harry
Princess Anne shares what Queen Camilla really means to King Charles video
Princess Anne shares what Queen Camilla really means to King Charles
Ryan Reynolds says he 'learned' THIS from his box office flop 'Green Lantern'
Ryan Reynolds says he 'learned' THIS from his box office flop 'Green Lantern'