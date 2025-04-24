Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste

King Charles playlist left Prince William surprised

Prince William returned to his royal duties after spending Easter holidays with his family Kate Middleton and children, while skipping traditional Easter Sunday service led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited south London youth club for a tour of Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate.

During his visit, William was asked about his thoughts on King Charles playlist for Apple Music Radio.

For those unaware, the 17-song playlist, titled The King's Music Room, was released recently for Apple Music Radio, where Charles shared his favourite tracks from singers including Bob Marley, RAYE, Beyonce, Daddy Lumba and more.

However, the eldest son of King Charles revealed that the playlist was not what he expected.

He hilariously said, “I was expecting a lot of classical music so I was surprised.”

William was asked if he’d expected King Charles would include some “UK Garage and UK Funky meaning” to which he responded, “I’m not sure he’d know what that was.”

Moreover, Prince William also shared that he “regularly go to Spotify to hear new artists.”