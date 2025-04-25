Selena Gomez recalls initial doubt with speaking up about mental health

Selena Gomez says the vulnerability that comes with speaking about mental health is not for the faint of heart.

The singer-actress, 32, opened up about why she chooses to advocate for mental health despite finding it "scary" in a recent interview with Billboard Español.

“At the end of the day I believe it matters to be vocal about issues that matter to you, whether you are famous or not," Gomez said ahead of the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music event to be held on May 1—where she is to be honored as Woman of the Year.

Still, "it’s not for the faint of heart, because you are putting yourself out there and trust me there will be a lot of opinions that come at you for even having the nerve to say anything at all," she said.

The Grammy winner then recalled the first time she decided to speak about her mental health.

“It was scary to be that vulnerable and I didn’t ever want anyone to think I am a victim," she told the publication.

Gomez continued, "I thought [that] by sharing my own story I could help others, and I will take any negative opinions that come with that because I see the bigger picture of how the conversations have changed around mental health.”

Last May, Gomez also threw her third-annual Rare Beauty Mental Health summit. She also raised money for youth mental health organizations as part of her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October 2023.

A 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me also touches upon her mental health setbacks and triumphs.