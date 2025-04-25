Photo: Gwen Stefani steps into new era of faith: 'Grand awakening'

Gwen Stefani recently opened up about her religious commitment and how it impacts her relationship with Blake Shelton.

As fans will be aware, an earlier report of Fox News alleged that Gwen Stefani has been utilizing Blake Shelton's more conservative public image to gain popularity among a wider audience.

"Now, stepping boldly into her faith, that will serve her well in the days and years ahead," an expert stated at the time hailing Gwen for her PR genius,

Moreover, he said of the songbird’s religious inclinations, "We've arrived at a new era... nobody should be shamed for their faith or commitment to the Word. You're seeing this across brands, bands and everywhere else. It's a grand awakening."

Now, it seems as though Gwen has fully stepped into her new era because during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Blake Shelton addressed a rare advice on how make a marriage work.

“Make sure you have a third party,” she said while looking and pointed one finger to the sky.

In doing so, Gwen seemingly referred to God and implied that the couple’s faith is one of the most important reasons behind their successful marriage despite challenges.

It is not the first time when Gwen claimed that destiny brought her and her husband close as in a November chat with the Guardian, she claimed she was got a “second chance at life” when she met Blake.

“When my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe,” referring to her divorce before crossing paths with Blake she said.

“How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me,” the songbird added at the time.