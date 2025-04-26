Omid Scobie reacts to Virginia Giuffre death

Omid Scobie, the royal expert and alleged close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the death of Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

The family of Giuffre has confirmed that she committed suicide on Friday in Western Australia state, where she had been living for several years.

The family said in a statement, "Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

As per Reuters, Western Australia state police said they received a report late on Friday local time that a 41-year-old woman, whom they did not name, died at a residence in Neergabby, a rural area on Perth's outskirts. Police said first aid was attempted to no avail and that foul play was not suspected.

Giuffre in 2022 settled a lawsuit in which she accused Britain's Prince Andrew of abusing her as a teenager.

Reacting to the tragic news, Scobie tweeted, “Against unimaginable forces, Virginia Giuffre told the truth and exposed horrors many wanted buried. Her voice changed lives and led others to speak out. May her legacy continue to protect and empower survivors.”



