Zara Larsson gushes over Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae

Zara Larsson shared her thoughts on young musical talent and spoke highly of Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

Zara Maria Larsson recently heaped praise for the emerging talent of the music industry.

In an episode of Know Their Lyrics, Zara was asked to share her thoughts on the new songbirds, per Film News.

In doing so, she shared with Variety that she is a huge fan of fellow artists, Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae.

“I’m so excited about the new pop girls. Tate McRae, I’m obsessed with her. Sabrina [Carpenter], like come on, she’s such a star,” after which she moved on to a new topic.

Its seems as though Sabrina Carpenter has caught the eye of many musical artists with her contributions to the music industry.

The same is supported by the fact that she has also received a nod from Madonna and Dolly Parton, with whom she collaborated on the Deluxe version of super hit song, Please Please Please.

A source even claimed about Madonna that “the word is she’s been in touch with Sabrina privately to give her kudos and basically offer her any guidance she may want.”

“Sabrina has already gotten that same support from Dolly Parton, who she’s collaborating with, and from Miley Cyrus, too,” they concluded. 

