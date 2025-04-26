Prince Harry attends crucial meeting after royal family's announcement

Prince Harry on Friday participated in the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) Convening—a dynamic gathering of young leaders, partners and funders committed to shaping a safer, more inclusive digital future.

According to a statement issued on Meghan and Harry’s website, throughout the day, attendees engaged in thoughtful roundtable discussions focused on ethical artificial intelligence, the intersection of social media and teen mental health, and the potential for technology to address pressing global issues such as climate change.

The Duke joined these conversations, listening to the stories, ideas, and solutions being advanced by the next generation of leaders.

Archie and Lilibet doting father addressed the room, emphasizing the critical role of youth voices in the responsible technology movement, and sharing how deeply inspired he is by the vision and courage of RTYPF’s young leaders.

"This convening reaffirmed a shared belief: when equipped with the right tools, platform, and support, youth can not only shape the future—they can lead it", the statement added.

Prince Harry attended the crucial meeting after the royal family made major announcement regarding reunion of Kate Middleton with King Charles and other members early next month.

The palace has confirmed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Kent will join Second World War veterans on the Queen Victoria Memorial on 5th May to watch a military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace.