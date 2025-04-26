 
Geo News

‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over

Jason Isaacs’ iconic Lucius Malfoy role to be recast in HBO's ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

‘Harry Potter’ star Jason Isaacs discusses new HBO series
‘Harry Potter’ star Jason Isaacs discusses new HBO series

Famous Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has revealed that his role will be soon forgotten.

While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Isaacs, who is famously known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the franchise, said that he’s proud of his association with the role even after all these years.

However, as the franchise is adapted into an HBO series, the White Lotus actor said now “there’s gonna be another Lucius Malfoy.”

Isaacs said, “I have to say I'll milk this ‘cause this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savoring every other applause I get.”

He clarified, “It's not me trying, fishing for compliments or more applause. I'm just saying they are making the TV series, and it will be brilliant.”

“And I will be, you know, like, just like I'm now last season's White Lotus actor, I will be the last iteration of Lucius Malfoy, and that's fine by me,” the actor added. “I've had a good run.”

For those unaware, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for the Harry Potter series in mid 2023. Recently, the casting for the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Rubeus Hagrid, and Argus Filch have been announced.

Notably, the new Harry, Ron, and Harmione have yet not been announced.

Prince William rubs shoulders with Trump, other world leaders in Rome
Prince William rubs shoulders with Trump, other world leaders in Rome
Salma Hayek reveals how Penélope Cruz helped her make it in Hollywood
Salma Hayek reveals how Penélope Cruz helped her make it in Hollywood
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning their surprising next step together
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning their surprising next step together
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ongoing commitment reflects 'broader vision'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ongoing commitment reflects 'broader vision'
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni
Sophie Turner confirms she's 'single' after unfollowing Peregrine Pearson on IG
Sophie Turner confirms she's 'single' after unfollowing Peregrine Pearson on IG
'Coronation Street' legend Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
'Coronation Street' legend Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
Prince Harry attends crucial meeting after royal family's announcement video
Prince Harry attends crucial meeting after royal family's announcement