‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over

‘Harry Potter’ star Jason Isaacs discusses new HBO series

Famous Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has revealed that his role will be soon forgotten.

While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Isaacs, who is famously known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the franchise, said that he’s proud of his association with the role even after all these years.

However, as the franchise is adapted into an HBO series, the White Lotus actor said now “there’s gonna be another Lucius Malfoy.”

Isaacs said, “I have to say I'll milk this ‘cause this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savoring every other applause I get.”

He clarified, “It's not me trying, fishing for compliments or more applause. I'm just saying they are making the TV series, and it will be brilliant.”

“And I will be, you know, like, just like I'm now last season's White Lotus actor, I will be the last iteration of Lucius Malfoy, and that's fine by me,” the actor added. “I've had a good run.”

For those unaware, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for the Harry Potter series in mid 2023. Recently, the casting for the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Rubeus Hagrid, and Argus Filch have been announced.

Notably, the new Harry, Ron, and Harmione have yet not been announced.