George Clooney faces same troubles as Kevin Costner: Report

Photo: George Clooney, Kevin Costner 'under pressure' to look their best: Report

George Clooney is reportedly facing immense pressure to look his best.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, George’s fresh look can be attributed to the work done on his face.

As per a source, after seeing the results, the acting sensation has become motivated to fix more trouble spots.

"He's too vain to stop," the insider dished and added, "Now he'll want to fix and maintain more trouble spots."

The source even addressed, “Clearly, he's had work done."

"His jaw looks tighter, the sags around his neck are gone, his cheekbones stand out, and there are fewer folds. His forehead shows evidence of Botox,” the spy confided.

Before conclusion, the source even remarked, "George has a way to go before he looks old, but he's under pressure to look his best – not just for the show, but for his younger wife."

It is pertinent to mention here that George’s fellow star, Kevin, had been battling similar troubles as a previous report from Life & Style stated, “He’s under a lot of pressure right now to look his best.”

This source even said of Kevin, “He’s doing so many media appearances — not to mention he’s on the prowl again and wants to snag a younger woman — so he’s been a lot more critical of his aging face.”