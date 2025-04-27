Meghan Markle's always separating Prince Harry with her ‘kid in the candy store' vibe

Prince Harry is starting to struggle under the weight of Meghan’s life

Prince Harry has been struggling to fit into Meghan Markle’s lifestyle it seems, especially when she turns into a “kit in a candy store” anytime someone with a big name is around her.

This has led an insider to come forward with insight into what’s really going on in the Duke’s mind.

According to the insider, “He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates… Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he'd really suit the Californian lifestyle? No.”

This led the source to ask Heat World, “Now we've seen it all play out, what has that left him with?”

Because “On the surface, an enviable lifestyle” however, “for the Harry I know, I can't imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up,” they added.

“In the eyes of the source, the main reason for this is because his wife “lives and breathes” showbiz, to the point where her husband has “ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates…”

All in all, “Harry has done his best to embrace the Hollywood schmoozing scene and he still does to a degree, but it’s by no means top of his priority list.”

And while “he’ll go along with it by attending the occasional event, enjoy a drink at a private members club in Hollywood and make nice with the celebrity friends who pop over to visit from time to time. But fitting into that scene has been an increasing challenge.”

“Meghan’s like a kid in a candy store when she’s around the big names, she lives and breathes this stuff,” the insider concluded by saying.