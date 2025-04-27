Insider gets honest about Jon Bon Jovi's feelings towards Millie Bobby Brown

What Jon Bon Jovi thinks about Millie Bobby Brown’s take on acting: Source

Famed musician Jon Bon Jovi has a lot of positive feelings about his daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown.

So much so that the 63-year-old’s feelings have been reveald by a well-placed insider that is close to the couple.

According to their findings, “Jon adores Millie, and not just because she makes Jake so happy, he thinks she’s a truly wonderful young lady with her head screwed on right.”

He’s even taken up the role of her sounding board and tries to help her navigate the world of Hollywood.

According to OK magazine the source also said, “Jon isn’t the type to push his opinions on anyone, but if Millie ever needs advice, he’s always there for her to offer guidance and support. They have a very sweet relationship that’s about as good as it gets for in-laws.”

They’ve especially been taken a back by her love for charity, especially for strays and per the source, “He and [wife] Dorothea [Hurley] are all about helping and giving back to the community, so the fact that Millie has started her own animal rescue that she’s totally devoted to has scored huge points with them.”

Before signing off the same insider also added that “they’re not the type to put a whole lot of stock in the Hollywood thing” but they also know how hard she works and how passionate she is about the projects she chooses.”

So “they are definitely proud of her on that front, but more than anything they just love her for who she is.”

This is not the first time her father-in-law gushes over Brown, because in an earlier interview for BBC’S The One Show he said, “They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”