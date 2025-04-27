Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus caught in marriage rumors post romance

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus could reportedly be on the brink of marriage after a surprising whirlwind romance that has captivated fans.

The actress and country singer recently sent shockwaves through social media when they made their relationship public on Easter Sunday, sharing a cozy Instagram photo of themselves in a field.

According to the Daily Mail, marriage might be in the cards for the couple.

Despite their apparent differences in background, the two share many common interests, which have helped strengthen their bond.

A friend told The Sun, "Everyone says they’re worlds apart, but they have a lot in common. Billy is Moreover, her type—he’s got that twinkle in his eye and a mischievous streak that she can’t resist."

Moreover, this would mark Elizabeth's second marriage if it happens, following her 2007 wedding to millionaire Arun Nayar.

Additionally, the couple divorced in 2011 but remain close friends. In an interview in 2018, Elizabeth referred to her split from Nayar as one of the "most amicable" divorces.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray opened up about his relationship with Elizabeth in a recent appearance on Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show.

While reflecting on how they reconnected after two years apart, he shared that Elizabeth’s message offering support during a tough time in his life was a turning point for him.

Despite their brief interactions on set during their 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, Cyrus said they quickly developed chemistry, noting that they had more in common than expected.

Furthermore, Billy also expressed admiration for Elizabeth, describing her as "impressively brilliant" and praising her business acumen.

He even compared her to the legendary Dolly Parton, a comparison that delights Hurley.