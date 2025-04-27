Ron Howard confesses his daughter Bryce outshines him in THIS area

Ron Howard speaks highly of his daughter Bryce's filmmaking skills

Ron Howard recently revealed that he and his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard have a lot in common but she beats him in directing.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Francis Ford Coppola on Saturday, April 26, in Los Angeles, the 71-year-old renowned actor and filmmaker opened up about his daughter’s directing talents.

Speaking of Bryce, the 44-year-old American actress and director, Ron said, "She works differently. Our sensibilities are similar in a lot of ways."

The DaVinci Code director went on to share that he considers himself "a collaborator and team leader;’ however, Bryce has "taken that to a whole other level."

"She's so good at leading a group of people to find what's best for the story. She has her own taste, her own sensibilities, and I just love the way she's approached what she's done. She's strong; she has opinions. She's articulate. She takes the positions. She's not afraid to challenge even the studio's thinking,” Ron explained, singing praises of his daughter.

For the unversed, Bryce, who acted in Jurassic World as Claire Dearing, has numerous directing credits to her name despite starting her career as an actress.

It is pertinent to mention that her directing credits include episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian, and the Disney+ Pets documentary.