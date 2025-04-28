 
Geo News

Meghan Markle flaunts Lili's long, ginger hair in new photo: Picture

Meghan Markle shares a glimpse of her Sunday with Lili and Archie

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her weekend with her two children.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Sunday to showcase a thread of pictures from her garden in Montecito, as she enjoys the sunny day out with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Captioning the photos, Meghan wrote: “Sunday kind of love, with my little loves.”

In one of the photo, Meghan is spotted with flowers as a ginger Lili holds a rose in her bare hands.

In another photo, Archie is spotted showcasing a flower to the camera as Meghan captures him behind the lens.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Pete Davidson gets honest about his father's death
Pete Davidson gets honest about his father's death
Prince Harry's solo missions signal new chapter away from Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry's solo missions signal new chapter away from Meghan Markle?
'On Swift Horses' star Daisy Edgar Jones and director explain THAT ending
'On Swift Horses' star Daisy Edgar Jones and director explain THAT ending
Ron Howard confesses his daughter Bryce outshines him in THIS area
Ron Howard confesses his daughter Bryce outshines him in THIS area
Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's last days revealed
Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's last days revealed
Anna Kendrick reacts to 'Pitch Perfect' costar Rebel Wilson's love life
Anna Kendrick reacts to 'Pitch Perfect' costar Rebel Wilson's love life
Blake Lively debuts bold new look amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively debuts bold new look amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals
How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals