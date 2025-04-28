Meghan Markle flaunts Lili's long, ginger hair in new photo: Picture

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her weekend with her two children.



The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Sunday to showcase a thread of pictures from her garden in Montecito, as she enjoys the sunny day out with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Captioning the photos, Meghan wrote: “Sunday kind of love, with my little loves.”

In one of the photo, Meghan is spotted with flowers as a ginger Lili holds a rose in her bare hands.

In another photo, Archie is spotted showcasing a flower to the camera as Meghan captures him behind the lens.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.