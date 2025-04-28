Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King

Prince William is turning heads with his principled personality at Pope Francis’ funeral.



The Prince of Wales arrived in Vatican City this week alongside UK PM Kier Starmer and showcased immense signs of global leadership.

Body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk, Judi said: “It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible at the Pope's funeral, with his elegant body language looking quietly composed and appropriate while all the global leadership dramas swirled around him.

“Unlike Trump and co, William had only one job which was to pay respects and he executed it perfectly. His height singles him out but his body language was low-key.

She adds: “When he stood with Starmer at the coffin he bowed his head slightly in a moment of reflection and it was his call in terms of ending the pose as he turned out of it first to signal to the Starmers that it was time to move away.

“This ability to be elegantly politely drama-free will help make William the ideal king one day,’ notes the expert.