Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, April 16, 2025. — Reuters

A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Iran for talks with nuclear experts, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, as a follow up to the UN nuclear watchdog chief's visit to Tehran earlier this month.

"The delegation arrived in Iran and will hold technical talks with Iranian experts today, including on safeguards," Esmaeil Baghaei said during a weekly press conference.

Last week, UN nuclear watchdog team in Iran for technical talks, where technical-level negotiations were also held.

Following the conclusion of these talks, Iran's foreign minister said IAEA experts might join the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks due on Saturday.

Visiting Tehran on April 17, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi said his agency could help achieve a positive outcome in the negotiations.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and major world powers, leading Iran to subsequently surpass that deal's uranium enrichment limits and limit the IAEA's oversight.

In February, the IAEA released a report saying the current situation is "of serious concern" as Tehran is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, near weapons grade. Tehran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons.