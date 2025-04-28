 
Geo News

Mariah Carey to mark major concert after 6-year hiatus

Mariah Carey is expected to take the stage of the Capital's Summertime Ball on June 15

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Mariah Carey set to headline Capitals Summertime Ball
Mariah Carey set to headline Capital's Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey has joined the Capital's Summertime Ball line-up as its headliner.

On June 15, a star-studded group of artists would rock London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, with some of the names being Busted Vs McFly, Dasha, Jessie J and Benson Boone.

This performance will mark the Emotions hitmaker’s first concert on Britain after six years, as Lola Young, boxer-and-rapper KSI, Reneé Rapp, and Zara Larsson will also be joining her.

Additionally, Capital Breakfast is set to announce more names of singers and musicians that would be part of the already impeccable line-up.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer has a busy schedule ahead of the Capital's Summertime Ball as she will proceed to headline Brighton and Hove Pride.

Marking another milestone, she would also be delivering a royal performance for King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Mariah Carey would be in Sandringham on August 15, as a part of the Heritage Live series, and will be joined by guests including Nile Rodgers and CHIC and '90s girl group Eternal.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025
Kate Middleton, Prince William plan 'extra special' anniversary after 'brutal year' video
Kate Middleton, Prince William plan 'extra special' anniversary after 'brutal year'
Brenda Song weighs in on raising sons with Macaulay Culkin
Brenda Song weighs in on raising sons with Macaulay Culkin
Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses key anniversary amid feud video
Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses key anniversary amid feud
Living Nostradamus hands Meghan Markle a prediction about her harshest trial
Living Nostradamus hands Meghan Markle a prediction about her harshest trial
Prince William praised for 'motivation' as he gears up to make big change video
Prince William praised for 'motivation' as he gears up to make big change
Milton Jones cancels tour dates due to severe health battle
Milton Jones cancels tour dates due to severe health battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend unveils their true faces
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend unveils their true faces