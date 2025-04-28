Mariah Carey to mark major concert after 6-year hiatus

Mariah Carey set to headline Capital's Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey has joined the Capital's Summertime Ball line-up as its headliner.

On June 15, a star-studded group of artists would rock London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, with some of the names being Busted Vs McFly, Dasha, Jessie J and Benson Boone.

This performance will mark the Emotions hitmaker’s first concert on Britain after six years, as Lola Young, boxer-and-rapper KSI, Reneé Rapp, and Zara Larsson will also be joining her.

Additionally, Capital Breakfast is set to announce more names of singers and musicians that would be part of the already impeccable line-up.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer has a busy schedule ahead of the Capital's Summertime Ball as she will proceed to headline Brighton and Hove Pride.

Marking another milestone, she would also be delivering a royal performance for King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Mariah Carey would be in Sandringham on August 15, as a part of the Heritage Live series, and will be joined by guests including Nile Rodgers and CHIC and '90s girl group Eternal.