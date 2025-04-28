Prince William plays role in Trump, Zelensky's peace talk after oval office spat

Prince William behind Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky peace talk?

Prince William reportedly is the reason behind Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent peace talk.

At Pope Francis’ funeral Trump and Zelensky left everyone shocked after being spotted face to face in a quiet corner of St Peter’s Basilica.

For those unaware, this comes after their intense argument in the White House in front of the cameras in late February.

Now, The Telegraph reported that the future King of Britain, who was with the prime minister, “respectfully peeled away” allowing both politicians to talk.

“The Prince read the room and respectfully peeled away from his Prime Minister to allow him to enter negotiations,” the outlet reported.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William attended Pope Francis’ funeral to represent his father King Charles.

The decision of William’s attendance reportedly followed Government advice as traditionally the heir to the throne represents the monarch at such events.

Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, went to Pope John Paul’s funeral in order to represent his mother, the late Queen in 2005.