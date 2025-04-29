 
Geo News

Ben Affleck reveals his ultimate go to excuse to skip plans

Ben Affleck shares three kids, Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, with ex wife Jennifer Garner

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Ben Affleck credits his kids for saving him from awkward plans
Ben Affleck credits his kids for saving him from awkward plans

Ben Affleck has a perfect excuse for saving him from awkward plans.

In a recent chat with actor Jon Bernthal on GOAT TALK, for the promotion of their new movie The Accountant 2, the father of three revealed his "GOAT" excuse to slip out of plans is his "kids."

“It’s not an excuse if you heard me use it before,” Affleck began to share. “But it’s like, you know, my kids. Like something comes up with your kids."

Affleck went on to say, "Because that is the thing where you’re like, ‘Hey, I can’t do it. I gotta do something for my kids."

"That’s why I don’t use it as an 'excuse,'” he added jokingly.

Affleck’s costar expressed his disagreement, adding that for him the best excuse is having a call time for the set.

“But see, I think the GOAT excuse is, ‘I gotta be on set.’ I mean, it’s kinda douchey and s***," Bernthal explained. "But when you gotta be on set, it’s kind of like…I mean, I love being on set, but it’s kind of also like being in jail. You don’t have a choice, you gotta be there.”

“I should use it more as an excuse,” Affleck replied.

“To go be with your kids,” chimed in.

“Yeah, exactly, sorry. Because people will be like, ‘Yeah, hey, we all got kids, man.' You know what I mean? So it’s true. I’m going to start using that," Affleck agreed.

