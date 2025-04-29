 
Gwyneth Paltrow 'huge fan' of Kardashian, Jenner clan: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow previously heaped praise for Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Photo: GwynethPaltrow 'huge fan' of Kardashian, Jenner clan: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly a huge fan of the Kardashian- Jenner clan.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the acting sensation has been excited since she landed her latest gig with Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend.

As fans will be aware, Gwyneth and Timothee ooze chemistry in upcoming flick, Marty Supreme, slated to be released this Christmas.

A source even claimed, “Gwyn has been a Kardashian fan for years and is very impressed with everything they’ve managed to accomplish.”

“She saw their influence before almost anybody and recognized how important they would become in the worlds of fashion, social media, and entertainment,” they added.

Particularly mentioning Kylie’s beau, the source claimed, “Now that Gwyn is aligned with Timmy Chalamet on their next film, she has more reason than ever to embrace all things Kardashian.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the former ladylove of Brad Pitt has also heaped praised for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and has referred to him  as “a thinking man’s sex symbol.” 

She further shared about his work ethic, “He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid.”

“He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” she also added.

