Meghan Markle receives brutal criticism over latest statement

Meghan Markle accused of lying in scathing attack after candid interview

Meghan Markle received brutal criticism for saying she works hard during her recent candid interview.

Broadcaster Carole Malone lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex for calling her schedule “hard work” during her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

Speaking on GB News, Malone said the Duchess isn’t doing the kind of work most people would consider tough.

She claimed that Meghan has teams to handle her projects, including her Netflix show, podcast and her lifestyle brand.

"That makes me so angry. She talks like she’s a one-woman band. She’s working for Netflix with teams and teams of people. She’s not editing scripts,” Malone said.

She added, "She’s not editing what’s going to happen the next day. Other people are putting that in place. She won’t even organise her own clothes, everything is organised for her.

"That is not hard work. Hard work is getting up in the morning, being at a factory or a shop by 7am, and working 10 hours on your feet. Coming home knackered. That’s not what she’s doing."

The journalist went on to brand Meghan as “a born manipulator,” adding, “The whole Netflix thing. She doesn’t do the work.”

"She doesn’t make the jams, it's all made for her. And she’s got the plug in there saying, 'We sold out.' They didn’t sell it. They hardly even put it out. Disgrace."