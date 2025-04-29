Meghan Markle questioned over her change of heart: ‘Why now of all times?'

Meghan Markle questions and quizzed for ‘exposing’ her children to the media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent increase in behind-the-scenes snaps of their kids has sparked a lot of curiosity among critics and commentators.

So much so, that politician Nadine Dorries stepped forward to deliver her observations and the possible reason.

It has been shared in her piece for the Daily Mail that started right off the bat by posing a question that reads, “so, after years of keeping Archie and Lilibet out of view – apart from the release of sanctioned images – why are they suddenly cropping up now?”

“Is it because their presence might be perceived as helping Meghan’s aspirational lifestyle brand As Ever" get sold she asked.

Given the fact that “it is on the idea of perfection in the home and joyful family life as she projects the all-Californian image of motherhood and apple pie?”

Right after this she turned her attention towards Prince Harry, who is often seen as the parent opposed to his kids’ over exposure and said, “I understand that Harry was adamant that his children's lives would be free of the public gaze - which is unavoidable for their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis back in the UK.”

So why “suddenly we have sweet videos of the children posted on Meghan’s Instagram account”? she wondered.

Because it’s “a surefire way of securing headlines in newspapers and media sites worldwide.”

All in all, “I can’t honestly believe that Harry will be entirely happy with his children being seen on social media in this way,” Ms Dorries concluded by saying.