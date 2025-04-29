Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update

Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp discusses cancer journey

Rock legend’s daughter Teddi Mellencamp has shared a major update on cancer journey.

Teddi, who was diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022, revealed that her cancer has been spread to lungs and brain in February.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about health battle.

“I'm feeling pretty good. I mean, today is day five post immunotherapy, so it's day four. And five are always the hardest,” she said.

She went on to add, “You know, when people come up to me and they're like, ‘You're so strong, you did this.’ I'm like, half the time I'm strong, and half the time I'm crying and sad.”

The daughter of Rock Legend John Mellencamp added further, “[But, at the moment] I feel good. What I've learned is that I have amazing kids. I have amazing friends and a support system that's there for me, and I think that's huge.”

Moreover, Teddi, who made her first red carpet appearance with a bald head, shared that she wasn’t sure

However, Teddi Mallencamp’s attendance at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on Monday marked her first event appearance with a bald head.