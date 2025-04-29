 
Geo News

Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update

Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Rock Legend John Mellencamp opens up about cancer journey

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Rock legends daughter Teddi Mellencamp discusses cancer journey
Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp discusses cancer journey

Rock legend’s daughter Teddi Mellencamp has shared a major update on cancer journey.

Teddi, who was diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022, revealed that her cancer has been spread to lungs and brain in February.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about health battle.

“I'm feeling pretty good. I mean, today is day five post immunotherapy, so it's day four. And five are always the hardest,” she said.

She went on to add, “You know, when people come up to me and they're like, ‘You're so strong, you did this.’ I'm like, half the time I'm strong, and half the time I'm crying and sad.”

The daughter of Rock Legend John Mellencamp added further, “[But, at the moment] I feel good. What I've learned is that I have amazing kids. I have amazing friends and a support system that's there for me, and I think that's huge.”

Moreover, Teddi, who made her first red carpet appearance with a bald head, shared that she wasn’t sure

However, Teddi Mallencamp’s attendance at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on Monday marked her first event appearance with a bald head.

William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
Frail-looking senior royal wins hearts with 'dedication to duties'
Frail-looking senior royal wins hearts with 'dedication to duties'
Jeremy Renner details transcendent moments after he 'died'
Jeremy Renner details transcendent moments after he 'died'
The Alarm frontman Mike Peters breathes his last at 66
The Alarm frontman Mike Peters breathes his last at 66
Christie Brinkley reveals the most crushing moment she faced in her marriage
Christie Brinkley reveals the most crushing moment she faced in her marriage
Jeremy Renner details harrowing injuries that left him 'dead'
Jeremy Renner details harrowing injuries that left him 'dead'
Katie Price competing with son's girlfriend in THIS domain
Katie Price competing with son's girlfriend in THIS domain
David Beckham, Victoria concerned about family drama: Source
David Beckham, Victoria concerned about family drama: Source