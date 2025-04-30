Kyle Richards gets honest about co-parenting with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards talks about co-parenting with husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has finally shared the key to co-parenting with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund event in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, April 28, the 56-year-old American actress, socialite, and reality TV star reflected on the secret to co-parenting with husband Umansky.

Richards, a mother to four daughters, said, "Mauricio and I get along really well. You know, we both want the best for each other.”

She added, "We love our daughters. So we were very good friends. I have his back. He has mine."

When the reporter inquired about managing a successful co-parenting relationship, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded by saying , "I think we're just really good friends, and we always have been, so that came in handy. That's one good thing out of that."

For the unversed, Richards shares her 36-year-old daughter, Farrah, with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufri.

While the rest of her three daughters are 28-year-old Alexia, 25-year-old Sophia, and 17-year-old Portia with Umansky, who is a Real estate broker.