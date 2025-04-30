Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight

Katy Perry claps back at ‘unhinged’ critics after Blue Origin backlash

Katy Perry finally broke her silence after receiving brutal criticism for her Blue Origin space flight.

“I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together,” the 40-year-old singer penned in an Instagram comment on a fan page.

“I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest, especially because of our bond,” she further wrote. “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”

The Teenage Dream songstress continued, “My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”

Katy added that when the “online world tries to make [her] a human piñata,” she gracefully accepts it.

“I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” the Dark Horse hitmaker wrote.

“l’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary,” added Katy. “l’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but … I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure, I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”

The heartfelt message comes after several fans and celebrities roasted Katy for participating in the ride to space earlier this month.