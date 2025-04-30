Glen Powell reveals devastating news about close friend

Glen Powell reveals close pal’s devastating cancer diagnosis

Glen Powell’s close friend is suffering from an aggressive type of brain cancer, and the actor is reaching out to fans to donate so she can afford the care she needs.

Powell, 36, took to Instagram Stories to share with fans that makeup artist Charlie Hounslow (Gladiator II, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning) has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

"Charlie Hounslow is a wonderful human I have the pleasure of working with every day. She's a loyal and generous friend with an infectious laugh, and true zest for life," the Anyone But You actor wrote alongside a cute photo of Hounslow cuddling a dog.

"Charlie has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma - an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer," Powell wrote, sharing a link to her GoFundMe page.

"Every contribution, big or small, helps get her the care she needs," he wrote, encouraging fans to donate.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Hounslow's family, highlighted her “passion for her work, her infectious laugh and sense of humor, her incredible zest for life, and, above all, the love she gives so freely to her friends and family."

"You’ll also know that Charlie is fiercely independent — the last person who would ever ask for help. So, here we are, asking for her," they added.