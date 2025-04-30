Barbra Streisand aligns star-studded artists for upcoming album

Barbra Streisand unveils star-studded line-up for new album

Barbra Streisand is all set to release a follow up album!

The incredible artists that have been featured on the new duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two are Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Sting, Hozier, Sam Smith, Seal, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw, and Laufey.

Her first single, a rendition of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, with Hozier has been released while the album launch is expected to be on June 27.

In a press released, Barbra stated, “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too.”

“I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hozier mentioned, “Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision.”

“To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honour and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Ewan MacColl’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me,” the Too Sweet hitmaker further said.

“It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honour I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy,” Hozier concluded.