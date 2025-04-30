 
'Slow Horses' editor explains why 'less is more' in hit drama

'Slow Horses' editor Robert Frost weighs in on the decision to cut a few scenes from the series

Lifestyle News Desk
April 30, 2025

'Slow Horses' maker reveals why a few scenes were axed from the show

AppleTV+ hit drama the Slow Horses has axed a few good scenes, its editor Robert Frost revealed.

In an interview with Reach, she said, "Sadly it does mean that sometimes we have to lose some of them to keep the plot rolling forward."

"There are some amazing jokes I had to pull out, but it's all for the greater good - less is more! We also had a scene where Louisa calls River's mum, who you only hear on the phone," he shared.

Teasing one such scene, Robert said, "We did actually shoot a scene with the mother but felt it was best to leave her mysterious for now.."

Elsewhere in the interview, the editor gushed about Gary Oldman’s performance as Jackson Lamb.

"Gary Oldman is so brilliant as Jackson Lamb - every scene there is a brilliant one-liner."

In other news, Gary recalled an apology he made to his The Scarlet Letter co-star Demi Moore after his "intermittent bouts of boozing" on set.

"I think the worst thing you can do is inspire disappointment,” he told Radio Times. "I was in The Scarlet Letter with Demi Moore, and I had intermittent bouts of boozing during filming.”

"It was towards the end of [my drinking] where I thought, 'If I carry on like this," he added.

He continued, "You wouldn't really know but I was quite tipsy. And the next day, I said to her, 'I'm so sorry, you must hate me,” he said.

"I was mortified that I'd been so unprofessional. And she said to me, 'I don't hate you. It's OK. I'm just disappointed,” Gary remembered.

